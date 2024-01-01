BRICS holds expanded talks during the bloc’s 16th summit in Russia

Shafaqna English- The BRICS group on Wednesday held expanded talks on day 2 of summit in Kazan.

The expanded meeting, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, follows an earlier meeting held in a narrow format with the participation of longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – the source of the group’s name.

The meeting was also attended by the leaders of recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, four countries that officially joined BRICS in January.

In his address at the expanded talks, Putin proposed the creation of a new BRICS investment platform to support national economies and countries of the Global South and East.

Putin also proposed launching a special mechanism for consultations among BRICS countries on issues related to the World Trade Organization, adding that the creation of a BRICS grain exchange will help protect national markets from “negative external influence.”

He went on to say that there is a significant potential for a global crisis, which he argued is caused not only by increasing geopolitical tensions, but also because of “growing debt, the practice of unilateral sanctions, and expansion of protectionism and unfair competition.”

The three-day summit, which began on Tuesday, will continue until Thursday.

Source: Anadolu Agency

