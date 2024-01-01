English
International Shia News Agency
Pope Francis appeals for peace in the world

Shafaqna English- At the end of his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis once again made an appeal for peace in the world, saying that Palestine is suffering “inhumane attacks.”

In his appeal, Pope Francis reiterated that “war is a defeat from the very beginning” and that it “does not forgive.”

“Let us pray to the Lord for peace; may He give peace to all, to all of us,” he said. “And let us not forget Myanmar; let us not forget Palestine, which is suffering inhumane attacks;  and let us not forget all nations at war.”

Pope Francis also lamented the massive financial outlay on arms manufacturing, which he said “yields the most profit today.” This, he said, “is a statistic that should frighten us.”

Source:Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

