AI Transforming Factory Floor

Shafaqna Science- How AI-powered systems optimize production lines, drive cost savings, and reduce emissions? World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network, showcasing digital transformation and technologies like machine learning and digital twins for operational excellence.

The insights from six leaders provide examples of how AI is being used to drive industry forward. For instance, Nihat Bayiz from Beko discusses the integration of AI-driven innovations to optimize manufacturing processes and design, empowering the workforce. He also mentions specific AI applications and the impact on material cost savings and defect rates.

Jim Fox from AstraZeneca explains how AI is revolutionizing drug development, manufacturing, and supply processes, leading to significant reductions in lead times and active pharmaceutical ingredient usage.

Anand Laxshmivarahan from Jubilant Ingrevia discusses the deployment of AI and machine learning across production stages, including the use of digital twins, predictive analytics, and AI-driven analytics systems to enhance operational efficiency and support sustainability goals.

Source: World Economic Forum

