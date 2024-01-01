Report: Nearly half of Muslims in Europe face discrimination

Shafaqna English-The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) report ” Being Muslim in the EU”, released on Thursday and based on 2022 data, revealed that nearly half of Muslims living in Europe face racism and discrimination in their daily lives.

The report highlighted a sharp increase in anti-Muslim sentiment in Europe, with 47 percent of Muslim respondents reporting racial discrimination, up from 39 percent in 2016.

The survey shed light on the increasing challenges faced by Muslims across the EU, particularly in employment and housing.

It underscored that these issues have ripple effects in other areas, such as housing, education, and health care.

The report added that women who wear religious attire experience higher levels of racial discrimination than those who do not, particularly when looking for employment, and the rate has risen to 45 percent in 2022 from 31 percent in 2016, with young women aged 16-24 experiencing the highest incidence at 58 percent.

Discrimination in the housing market has also surged, with 35 percent of respondents saying they were unable to rent or buy a house due to discrimination, a significant increase from 22 percent in 2016.

