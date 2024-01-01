Save the Children: Sudanese children show physical signs of starvation

Shafaqna English- Sudanese children are showing signs of starvation as the country’s famine worsens amid a continued civil war, according to a report by Save the Children on Tuesday.

Nationwide surveys found that 19 localities in nine of Sudan’s 18 states were seeing global acute malnutrition (GAM) rates exceeding 30 percent for children under five, effectively meaning starvation, the report said.

Around two million people residing in these locations were in dire need of food to survive, the report said, with Save the Children describing the deterioration as “alarming”.

“More than half of these surveys showed over 20 percent of children experiencing acute malnutrition, with the highest morbidity prevalence recorded at 74.2 percent,” the report said.

The charity estimates that 26.5 million people in Sudan, around half the country’s population, are in need of aid.

Mohamed Abdiladif, the Interim Country Director for Save the Children in Sudan, said that the malnutrition rates for children under 5 are some of the highest in the world.

“Spiraling GAM rates is the last signal that small babies will pay the biggest price in this conflict,” Abdiladif said.

Sources: New Arab

