Thai PM apologises for deaths of dozens of Muslim protesters during 2004 crackdown

“I am deeply saddened for what happened and apologise on behalf of the government,” Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Thursday, vowing to ensure no repeat of such events.

The security crackdown in the southern town of Tak Bai in 2004 caused the deaths of 85 people and was one of the most high-profile events of a separatist insurgency that re-ignited that same year and has since killed more than 7,600 people.