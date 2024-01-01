English
Canada to slash 2025 target for immigration by 21%

Shafaqna English-Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan 2025-27 will reduce permanent residency by 21% in 2025 ·

The dramatic change will see Canada reduce the annual figure of permanent residents by 21% to 395,000 next year; 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027. The target was 500,000 in both 2025 and 2026.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced that the number of international students, foreign workers and refugees, referred to as temporary residents, would be cut to 5% over three years, down from 7.2%.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

