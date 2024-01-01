Shafaqna English- The UN launched the “Common Pledge” initiative, designed to bring together mediators, governments, and civil society to ensure the full, equal and meaningful engagement of women in peace processes.

Announcing the Pledge at a Security Council open debate on women, peace and security, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed emphasized that women’s rights are being eroded while they are being denied an equal voice in decision making.

She cited the worsening crises in Gaza, Sudan, Afghanistan, and Yemen, stressing “it is imperative that we reinforce our resolve to support women advocating for their rights, agency and inclusion at every opportunity.”

Sources: News.un.org

