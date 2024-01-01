English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

BRICS wants to reduce global reliance on the USA dollar

0

Shafaqna English- BRICS’s first summit since its expansion in 2023 discussed proposals to reduce reliance on USA dollar and Launching a rival to the SWIFT international payment system.

BRICS has almost doubled in size in 2024 and its economic and political influence is growing.

The group of emerging economies now represents about half the world’s population and more than a quarter of global gross domestic product.

But critics say there are deep differences between its members and the alliance has struggled to define its purpose.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Malaysia confirms interest in joining BRICS

nasibeh yazdani

TASS: Russia accepts Argentina’s decision not to join BRICS with regret

nafiseh yazdani

Russian FM: Approximately 30 countries need to establish partner ties with BRICS

anvari

RT: Importance of Persian Gulf in International Affairs

nafiseh yazdani

Nicaraguan FM: BRICS expansion suggests the world is tired of USA’s imperialism

asadian

Can BRICS kill USA’s dollar hegemony?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.