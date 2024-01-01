UN report: Climate crunch time is here

Shafaqna English- Annual greenhouse gas emissions are at an all-time high, and urgent action must be taken to avoid the worst impact of climate change, according to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report.

In short, countries must start curbing emissions immediately, according to the UN Emissions Gap Report 2024.

“Climate crunch time is here,” said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen.

“We need global mobilisation on a scale and pace never seen before, starting right now before the next round of climate pledges.”

If not, she warned, the 1.5°C goal to cap rising temperatures set in the Paris Agreement on climate change “will soon be dead, and well below two degrees Celsius will take its place in the intensive care unit”.

