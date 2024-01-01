Turkish government plans $19 billion investment in transport in 2025

Shafaqna English- The Turkish government plans to invest 662.6 billion Turkish Liras ($19b billion) under several transport programs in 2025, according to the draft 2025 budget.

The government is pouring money into the transport infrastructure to keep up with fast technological developments in the industry.

Total investments in the transport system will increase by 36.7 percent next year compared with 2024, shows the draft budget.

The lion’s share of investments will go to road transport. The government is increasing the money it allocates for road transport by 30 percent compared with 2024 to 329.9 billion.

There were 30.7 million registered vehicles in Türkiye as of September, of which 52 percent were passenger cars and 19.6 percent were motorcycles, according to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Another 215 billion liras will be spent on investment in railroad transport this year, which marks a 42 percent increase from 2024.

Sources: Hürriyet Daily News

www.shafaqna.com