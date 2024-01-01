 UN: Collective action are crucial to support Afghan women

Shafaqna English- Collective action are important to support women in Afghanistan, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said at the Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Women and Peace and Security.

Amina said that in Afghanistan, “the regression of women’s rights highlights the severe impact of excluding women from governance – and society altogether.”

“It is imperative that we reinforce our resolve to support women in Afghanistan and elsewhere, advocating for their rights, agency and inclusion at every opportunity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sima Bahous, UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director, said that millions of Afghan women and girls are robbed of an education, a future, and a voice.

