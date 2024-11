Shafaqna English- The Kashmir Valley is a place which is known for its traditional arts and crafts and pottery happens to be one of the eminent crafts. Making of clay made utensils is one of the oldest profession in Kashmir.

“Tambaknaare” and “Noote” are famous Kashmiri musical instruments made by potters. Kangris, toys, flower vases and decorative items, the Kashmiri hubble and bubble, water pots, milk pots, piggy banks etc, are still in great demand.

