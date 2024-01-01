Sources: Gaza is top policy priority for American Muslims voting in 2024 USA elections

Shafaqna English- Muslim Americans are increasingly prioritising the crisis in Gaza in their voting choices in upcoming 2024 USA elections, with many considering third-party candidates over traditional options, sources report.

“What’s happening in Gaza should be a top concern not just for Muslims, but for all of humanity,” says Thasin Sardar, a board member at the Islamic Society of Greater Lansing in Michigan involved in the Uncommitted Campaign — a protest campaign seeking to pressure the Democratic Party to shift its policy towards Israel amid the Gaza war.

Recent survey results conducted in three swing states (Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan) by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) found that the war on Gaza is a top policy concern for the majority of Muslim voters (61%), as well as a top issue for Muslims across all gender, age, race, and partisan lines.

Sources: New Arab

