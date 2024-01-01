BRICS member countries call on Taliban to lift ban on Afghan girls’ education

Shafaqna English- BRICS member countries called on Taliban to lift the ban on education for women and girls and to preserve the fundamental rights of all Afghan citizens, including women, girls and ethnic minorities.

According to a joint statement issued by the BRICS nations, more “visible and tangible actions” should be taken by Taliban in Afghanistan to ensure that the country’s soil is not used by terrorists.

The member nations stated that they support an Afghanistan free from “terrorist, independent and united” groups, and Taliban is asked to take immediate and concrete measures in this regard.

These countries also pointed to the effective role of regional meetings with the participation of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and welcomed the efforts of these countries to facilitate the process of resolving the crisis in the country.

Sources: Ariana News

