Public outcry in Egypt after demolition of historical cemetery

Shafaqna English- The recent demolition of a historical cemetery dating back to the era of Egypt’s first Khedive, Muhammad Ali Pasha, renewed an already existing uproar about the loss of the country’s historical heritage.



On Tuesday, video segments and pictures went viral on social media platforms as bulldozers tore down the dome above the tomb of the mother of late Prince Muhammad Ali Abdel-Halim, the Khedive’s son, sparking backlash in Egypt and worldwide among activists, experts and public figures

Sources: New Arab

