Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Hatra ruins have once again become a destination for foreign tourists, nearly a decade after being repurposed as a training camp during Daesh’s occupation of Mosul.

The Kingdom of Hatra stands as one of Iraq’s most prominent archaeological cities and one of the earliest Arab kingdoms. Ruled by just four kings, Hatra became Iraq’s first UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985.

Located in the heart of the northern Jazira desert in Nineveh province,

Sources: Shafaq News

