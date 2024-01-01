Qatar’s infrastructure projects in smart cities offer great opportunities

Shafaqna English- Qatar’s ongoing infrastructure projects in water desalination and smart cities offer great opportunities for Korean companies, noted an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula, the Ambassador of Republic of Korea to the State of Qatar, H E Hyunsoo Yun stressed that The National Strategic Vision 2030 presents substantial opportunities for Korean companies, particularly in renewable energy and smart infrastructure.

“One of the most promising areas is the power generation market, where Qatar’s commitment to generating 20 percent of its electricity from renewable sources aligns with Korea’s expertise in this field. Projects like Samsung C&T’s 850MW solar power plant in Qatar demonstrate the potential for further collaboration in renewable energy,” he said.

