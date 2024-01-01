UK: With fuel duty revenue set to fall, road pricing was “inevitable”

Shafaqna English- The head of the National Infrastructure Commission in UK, Sir John Armitt, said road pricing was “inevitable”.

Road pricing was the future, once, and Tony Blair, its last champion in Downing Street, is back via his TBI thinktank to push it again. Proponents of road pricing – or metering, charging, pay-per-mile – have traditionally been driven by two impulses: managing road congestion, and raising revenue fairly from motoring. The former most concerned the last Labour government; the latter has become a clear and present danger for the Treasury.

£25bn from fuel duty, levied on petrol and diesel at the pumps, more or less covers the entire cost of Britain’s road and railway system. Electric cars, which pay zero fuel duty, make up almost a fifth of new registrations.

