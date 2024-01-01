Borong and Maybank Launch Malaysia’s First B2B Halal Marketplace

Shafaqna English- Borong, a Malaysian digital commerce platform, has partnered with Maybank Islamic to launch Salaam Market, a new B2B marketplace focused on halal products. The Salaam Market is designed to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia and the surrounding region by providing access to a wide range of certified halal products, along with resources for obtaining halal certification. This platform aims to alleviate the high costs and complexities often associated with halal certification, especially for small businesses, by offering streamlined guidance and financial support, as reported by Tnglobal.

An integral feature of Salaam Market is the financial support SMEs can access through Maybank’s Shariah-compliant offerings, alongside certification support from JAKIM, Malaysia’s leading halal certification body. This marketplace is part of a broader national effort to position Malaysia as a global leader in the halal economy, simplifying compliance and financing for SMEs and promoting their inclusion in both domestic and international halal markets.

This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s goal to enhance the global competitiveness of its halal sector, fostering a business environment that supports local producers’ growth and regional market access.

Source: Tnglobal

