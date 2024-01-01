Netherlands: Government to limit permits for asylum seekers

As well as scrapping open-ended permits to stay once someone had been registered as an asylum seeker, the government will also scrap preferential housing for those asylum seekers permitted to stay, instead offering basic shared units, while limiting possibilities for them to reunite with their families.

After the three years expire, permits will be reassessed to see if someone should leave or be granted an extension.

Detention centres for refused or undocumented asylum seekers will be expanded, aimed at their swift return to their country of origin, Schoof said.

Following a similar move by neighbouring Germany last month, the Netherlands will introduce targeted border controls from the end of November aimed at tackling illegal migration.