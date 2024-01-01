English
Vatican cuts salaries of Catholic cardinals

Shafaqna English- The Vatican is cutting the monthly pay for Catholic cardinals in Rome by about 10% or 500 euros ($540) a month.

The cardinals will no longer receive two monthly allowances that are often used to defray the cost of hiring personal secretaries, said a note written by Maximino Caballero Ledo, a Spanish layman who heads the Vatican’s finance ministry.
The Vatican press office did not respond to a request for comment, but a senior Vatican official provided the letter to Reuters.
Caballero said in the letter, dated Oct. 18, that he was acting at Pope Francis’ request and that the cuts would go into effect on Nov. 1.

