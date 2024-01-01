English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Palmistry”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Palmistry”.

Question & Answer

Question: Fortune tellers and palmists claim to foretell a person’s future. Is it permissible for the palmist to do so, if the customer is going to plan [his life] according to his predictions?

Answer: Since the information given by the palmist has no value, it is, therefore, not permissible for him to give information with certainty, just as it is not permissible for the customer to plan according to it, except on legal or reasonable grounds.

