Shafaqna English– SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Jehangir Malik OBE to discuss “Muslim Civil Society: Tradition, Transformation, and Tomorrow” on Friday 25 October 2024.

Speaker:

Jehangir is a civil society leader with over 30 years of experience in faith and civil society. He is the Director for the British Muslim Civil Society Project, focusing on faith communities’ role in strengthening civil society.

