NASA’s Crew-8 Completes 7-Month ISS Mission, Returns Safely

Shafaqna English- NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-8 successfully completed its mission on October 25, 2024, as its astronauts returned to Earth after spending seven months on the International Space Station (ISS). According to a Forbes report, the mission’s crew included NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, who conducted various research activities aboard the ISS.

Among their projects were studies on microgravity’s effects on human brain organoids, bioprinted cardiac tissues, and pharmaceutical crystallization. These experiments contribute to advances in medical, pharmaceutical, and biological sciences, aiming to improve both space and Earth-based applications.

Crew-8, which launched on March 3, 2024, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, returned with valuable data and experimental results to further NASA’s research objectives. The mission concluded with a splashdown off Florida’s coast after a 34-hour return journey, demonstrating ongoing collaboration between NASA and commercial partners in advancing space research capabilities. For more details, see NASA’s blog and official mission updates.

Source: Forbes 

