English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther NewsShia Organizations

Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine, is making Intensive efforts to preserve manuscript heritage in Iraq

0

Shafaqna English-  A specialized team of the staff of the al-Fadl Center for the preservation of manuscript heritage and the documentary archive, affiliated with the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs at the Al-Abbas(AS)’s  holy shrine, is making strenuous efforts to preserve the rich legacy of manuscripts and documents.

The center is one of the most important rare national stations for the preservation of the manuscript heritage, because of its technical capabilities and Iraqi expertise, which has been able to restore and preserve thousands of religious and scientific manuscripts over the years.

Sources: Alkafeel

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Karbala: Roses given to pilgrims in Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine on birth anniversary of the Prophet (PBUH)

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Installing doors of Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine prepares procession dedicated to English-speaking pilgrims

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Second Thursday Night of Month of Safar at Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine

leila yazdani

[Photos] Karbala: Replacing flag of Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine from red to black

leila yazdani

Kadhimiyyah: Ceremony of replacing banners of holy domes [photos]

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.