Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine, is making Intensive efforts to preserve manuscript heritage in Iraq

Shafaqna English- A specialized team of the staff of the al-Fadl Center for the preservation of manuscript heritage and the documentary archive, affiliated with the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs at the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine, is making strenuous efforts to preserve the rich legacy of manuscripts and documents.

The center is one of the most important rare national stations for the preservation of the manuscript heritage, because of its technical capabilities and Iraqi expertise, which has been able to restore and preserve thousands of religious and scientific manuscripts over the years.

