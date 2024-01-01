English
Poll: Harris-Trump are tied nationally at 48%

Shafaqna English- Harris and Trump are tied nationally at 48 percent. The remaining 4 percent are undecided, according to the latest national poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College from October 20 to 23, 2024.

Among likely female voters, Harris holds an advantage of 54 percent to 42 percent against Trump. But the former president is making up for that among male voters with 55 percent against 41 percent supporting Harris.

With 10 days left to go until Election Day, the race to the White House between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains very tight across the nation’s battleground states.
Candidates Harris, Trump and their surrogates hit the campaign trail in full force.

