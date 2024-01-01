English
IFRC: Afghanistan’s Malnutrition Crisis putting children-pregnant women at risk of early death

Shafaqna English- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned of an escalating malnutrition crisis and, indicated that with the onset of winter, this crisis will intensify, putting children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers at risk of early death

Afghanistan, under Taliban rule is grappling with multiple crises, one of the most severe being malnutrition. Over the past three years, international organizations have reported that, despite the Taliban’s claims of job creation, hunger reduction, and improved healthcare services, the health crisis has not only persisted but worsened. In some regions, the situation has reached unprecedented and alarming levels.

