SBS: Muslim students protest against Australian University’s decision to close prayer room

Shafaqna English- Swinburne Islamic Society is protesting a decision to close a Multi Faith Centre on the main day of worship for Muslims.

The university says it was left with no option and claims some members of the group continue to breach guidelines.

Mohammed Bouras says his space of belonging and safety at his university is under threat.

Since the Muslim international student moved to Victoria last year, Swinburne University of Technology’s Multi Faith Centre has been a place for him to connect with other people and develop friendships.

But now, he and other members of the Swinburne Islamic Society (SWINIS) are at loggerheads with the university over the centre, which they have now been locked out from for two straight Fridays for prayers — on the main day of worship for Muslims.

Sources: SBS

www.shafaqna.com