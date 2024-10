Shafaqna English- Half of Luxembourg’s Muslims said they experienced racism in the last year, according to a report by the European Agency for Fundamental Rights.

The report, released Thursday and based on data collected in 2021 and 2022, points out that all respondents to the survey in the Grand Duchy came from countries south of the Sahara, noting that discrimination based on skin colour is also the key driver of racism in Luxembourg, the report said.

Sources: Luxembourg Times

