Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Perfume & Clogne”.
Question & Answer
Question: Is it permissible for a woman to go out of her house for some errands perfumed, with the fragrance of her perfume reaching non-mahram men?
Answer: She ought not do that. It is not permissible if she intend by wearing it to excite non-mahram, it is also not permissibile it tempts a non-mahram man or normally causes him excitement. Other than these situations, then there is no problem in it.
Related Fatwa
Question 1: Is salat valid if the person uses cologne? Is cologne ritually pure?
Answer: It is clean and the Salat is valid.
Question 2: What is your order about using perfume containing alcohol?
Answer: There is no objection in it.
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
