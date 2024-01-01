English
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Perfume & Clogne”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Perfume & Clogne”.

Question & Answer

Question: Is it permissible for a woman to go out of her house for some errands perfumed, with the fragrance of her perfume reaching non-mahram men?

Answer: She ought not do that. It is not permissible if she intend by wearing it to excite non-mahram, it is also not permissibile it tempts a non-mahram man or normally causes him excitement. Other than these situations, then there is no problem in it.

Related Fatwa

Question 1: Is salat valid if the person uses cologne? Is cologne ritually pure?

Answer: It is clean and the Salat is valid.

Question 2: What is your order about using perfume containing alcohol?

Answer: There is no objection in it.

