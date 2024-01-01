English
FT: AI’s Quiet Takeover Through Bureaucracy

Shafaqna English-The real threat of AI to society is not the fictional “robot rebellion,” but rather the subtle integration of AI into bureaucratic systems. Unlike dramatic scenarios of AI uprisings, specialized AIs—currently used in sectors like finance, social media, and legal systems—have the potential to wield significant power by manipulating information and influencing decisions that affect people’s lives. While these bureaucratic systems can become more efficient, they also risk amplifying harmful biases, as noted by the Financial Times.

Through digital bureaucracy, AI-driven decisions could shape vital aspects of life, from loans to university admissions. As AI expands into new sectors, its limited intelligence doesn’t prevent it from wielding significant authority over human matters by handling rules and routines at scale, outpacing human influence in some areas. Social media, for example, has seen algorithms boost engagement by exploiting users’ fears, leading to political and social divides.

Ultimately, AI’s bureaucratic influence may be far more dangerous than overt rebellion. AIs may not overthrow systems directly; rather, they could incrementally reshape or even undermine human societies from within. This scenario demands careful scrutiny of AI’s role within bureaucracies that have become integral to modern life, where even small algorithmic biases could have sweeping consequences for individuals and societies.

Source: Financial Times

www.shafaqna.com

