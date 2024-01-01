English
Bernama: Vietnam Strengthens Diplomatic Ties with Halal Market Expansion

Shafaqna English- Vietnam is expanding its engagement with Muslim-majority nations by developing its halal food industry. At a recent conference in Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that enhancing Vietnam’s halal economy aligns with broader diplomatic and economic goals, particularly within ASEAN and the wider Muslim world, as reported by Bernama.

The government is pushing for partnerships with international halal certification bodies to increase its range of halal-certified products, aiming to boost exports and create stronger trade relationships. The halal market is seen as a strategic sector that could attract more foreign investment and strengthen Vietnam’s global economic standing.

These efforts align with Vietnam’s broader diplomatic vision of economic integration and diversified international partnerships, positioning the country as a competitive player in the growing global halal market.

Source: Bernama

www.shafaqna.com

