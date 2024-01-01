Legal foundations of Iran’s sovereignty over three islands in Persian Gulf [+Historical maps]

Shafaqna English| by Leila Yazdani*- The three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb, despite their small size, carry strategic importance at the entrance of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. While, the United Arab Emirates has repeatedly laid claim to the islands, but, the three islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated by countless historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other parts of the world.

At the end of the meeting between the Heads of 27 EU countries and the leaders of six Persian Gulf Arab countries, a joint statement raised certain allegations against the three Iranian islands (the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa).

Since the early years of the Islamic Revolution, the issue of the United Arab Emirates’ claim to sovereignty over the three islands has been repeatedly raised during these four decades.

The Emiratis’ unfounded claims about the three Iranian islands come at a time when historical documents, which have been collected and published for centuries, clearly indicate that the Persian Gulf, its surrounding islands, and even part of its southern coast were under Iran’s sovereignty. These documents have been registered with the United Nations as well. The latest valid maps registered in the United Nations also only refer to this region as the Persian Gulf or Persia. Even the documents of the Persian Gulf countries do not mention any name other than the Persian Gulf.

Location of three Iranian islands

Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu-Musa Islands are three small Iranian islands in the Strait of Hormuz. Abu-Musa Island is approximately situated in the middle of Persian Gulf, with an area of about 12 square kilometers, just a few miles away from another Iranian island named Siri.

The Greater Tunb Island, with an area of 11 square kilometres, is situated at a distance of 17 miles from Iranian southern coastal line. The Lesser Tunb has an area of 2 square kilometres and is 22 miles away from the Iranian mainland. Unlike Abu-Musa, the other two islands are uninhabited.

Importance of three Iranian islands

Located in a strategic zone near the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, controlling these islands would enable Iran to dominate the sea-lanes entering and exiting the Persian Gulf.

As they are situated near the Strait of Hormuz, the Tunb and Abu-Musa Islands are of strategic importance; strategically, the Strait of Hormuz and the three islands complement each other.

The three islands are situated at the deepest parts of the Persian Gulf within two international traffic separation schemes. All the ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz should necessarily pass through these islands; therefore, they are undeniably important in terms of free international sailing, Iran’s oil exportation and, in general, Iran’s foreign trade.

Iranian Ownership in British Documents

Since the beginning of history until mid-18th century, the southern and northern coasts of the Persian Gulf have been under Iran’s sovereignty. From this time on, Iran’s influence over the southern coasts diminished but Britain’s influence grew stronger. Nonetheless, the Tunb and Abu-Musa Islands have remained an inseparable part of Iranian soil throughout the 18th and 19th centuries.

Britain, then a dominant power in the Persian Gulf, as well as the British government of India have named the Tunb and Abu-Musa Islands as a part of Iran in their official reports, correspondences, maps and journals. Some instances of these documents are referred to in the following:

The map of Iran and Afghanistan prepared the British Ministry of Defence dated 1888

The maps which the Tunb and Abu-Musa Islands have the same colour as Iran does.

The coloured map of the Persian Gulf dated 1830 prepared by Captain Brooks, representative of the East Indian Company, in which the Tunb and Abu-Musa Islands have the same colour as Iran does, indicating these Islands belong to Iran.

This is also other map prepared by G. Long, Britain (1831) in which the Tunb and Abu-Musa Islands have the same colour as Iran does, indicating these Islands belong to Iran.

Iranian Ownership in maps prepared by other countries

There are also other maps prepared by other countries in which the Tunb and Abu-Musa Islands have the same colour as Iran does, indicating these Islands belong to Iran: for example, the map prepared by the Soviet Union Government which is published in 1967.

The maps prepared by the Soviet Union Government in 1967, indicating three Islands belong to Iran.

UAE is established three days after agreements between Iran and Britain in November 1971

The issues that the UAE has mentioned considering its claim on the Tunb Islands and Abu Musa are nothing more than baseless, and worthless claims.

The UAE made this claim in 1992 (almost 32 years ago) and, as a follow-up, distributed a statement in the UN General Assembly in October of the same year claiming to possess these islands.

At that time, while announcing that they possessed the Tunb Islands and Abu Musa, the UAE invited Iran to act based on international agreements regarding these islands. The mentioned international agreements were referring to the treaty that was signed between Iran and Sharjah in November 1971, under the supervision of the British Foreign Office. But the UAE had not yet been established at that time; rather, it was established three days later. On that date, all of the Emirates were under the sovereignty of Great Britain. This is why Iran believed with complete legal awareness that this treaty, which returned these islands to Iran, should be signed under the supervision of Britain and with its full participation.

When the UAE invited Iran to respect its international agreements in its 1992 statement, they were speaking of agreements made in this treaty and Iran has respected these agreements, but also fully supports it; because this treaty officially and legally recognizes that these islands belong to Iran.

This treaty was registered in the UN in the same year and four Arab countries of the time, comprising of Iraq, Libya, Algeria, and South Yemen, made a complaint to the UN in the Security Council. Kuwait and the UAE also participated in a session organized by the Security Council. After assessing the complaint, the Security Council found no legal or security facts in it, and rejected the complaint made by Arab countries regarding governance and possession of these islands, and closed the case. But today it is unclear which international tribunal the UAE is speaking of.

The map attached to the 1971 Memorandum. According to paragraph 1 of 1971 Memorandum, Iranian forces enter the areas specified in this map.

The UAE argument is completely illegal

The UAE has on not one single occasion been able to take even one step forward, because their argument is completely illegal. The UAE wants Iran to respect a treaty that emphasizes the sovereignty of Iran over the Tunb Islands and Abu Musa, and it then contradicts that same treaty and claims that these islands belong to the UAE.

The international law, United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, some official documents of the Iranian and British embassies and the correspondences between them, some official and administrative reports of the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, the law of priority in property and proving Britain’s unlawful occupation of the islands, the doctrine of promissory estoppel and admitting Iran’s sovereignty over the islands, the law of succession agreement and the necessity of commitment to it, and the content of the 1971 agreement are all among the proofs demonstrating Iran’s longstanding ownership of and sovereignty over the three island in the Persian Gulf.

* Leila Yazdani is PhD Student of International Relations.

Sources:

– Pirouz Mojtahed-Zadeh, Abu Dhabi’s claims on three Iranian islands an instrument of Building a UAE Arab Identity

-Asghar Ja`fari Valadani, The Historical and Legal Foundations of Iran’s Sovereignty over Tunb and Abu-Musa Islands

– Ahmad Jansiz, Ehsan Ejazi, Iran’s Consolidation of Sovereignty Over the Three Islands

–A Review of the Legal Dimensions of Iran’s Sovereignty over the Three Islands, ISNA’s interview with Pirouz Mojtahed zadeh

www.shafaqna.com