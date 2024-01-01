UN official condemns attacks against civilians in Al Jazirah state in Sudan

Shafaqna English- The top UN humanitarian official in Sudan condemned attacks against civilians in Al Jazirah state, where recent attacks reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have claimed more than 120 lives.

Preliminary reports indicate that between 20 and 25 October, fighters from the paramilitary RSF launched major attacks across eastern parts of the Al Jazirah state (also spelled Gezira), indiscriminately shooting at civilians and committing sexual violence against women and girls.

“I am shocked and deeply appalled that human rights violations of the kind witnessed in Darfur last year – such as rape, targeted attacks, sexual violence, and mass killings – are being repeated in Al Jazirah state. These are atrocious crimes,” said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, in a statement on Saturday.

Sources: News.un.org

