English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN official condemns attacks against civilians in Al Jazirah state in Sudan

0

Shafaqna English- The top UN humanitarian official in Sudan condemned attacks against civilians in Al Jazirah state, where recent attacks reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have claimed more than 120 lives.

Preliminary reports indicate that between 20 and 25 October, fighters from the paramilitary RSF launched major attacks across eastern parts of the Al Jazirah state (also spelled Gezira), indiscriminately shooting at civilians and committing sexual violence against women and girls.

“I am shocked and deeply appalled that human rights violations of the kind witnessed in Darfur last year – such as rape, targeted attacks, sexual violence, and mass killings – are being repeated in Al Jazirah state. These are atrocious crimes,” said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, in a statement on Saturday.

Sources: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Save the Children: Sudanese children show physical signs of starvation

leila yazdani

OCHA: Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan

leila yazdani

UN: Nearly 3 million fled Sudan after spiralling bloodshed

leila yazdani

Sudan: At least 23 people killed in air strike in Khartoum

nasibeh yazdani

UNHCR: Sudanese refugee numbers swell as war continues to drive displacement

leila yazdani

UN warns famine threaten to cause countless deaths in Sudan

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.