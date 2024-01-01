AA: Muslim leaders in Michigan support for Trump

English
Shafaqna English- A group of prominent Muslim leaders joined Donald Trump on stage at a rally in Michigan, USA to announce their support for the Republican candidate in presidential election.

The leaders cited the former president’s commitment to ending conflicts.

“We, as Muslims, stand with President Trump because he promises peace, not war,” Imam Belal Alzuhairi told the rally in the Detroit suburb of Novi. “We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end the war in the Middle East and Ukraine. The bloodshed has to stop all over the world. And I think this man can make that happen.”

Trump, in turn, emphasized that Muslim and Arab voters in Michigan and across the country want a “stop to the endless wars and a return to peace in the Middle East.”

“That’s all they want,” he said.

