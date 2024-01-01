NDRRMC: Over 5.7M people in Philippines displaced by Typhoon Trami

Shafaqna English- Typhoon Trami, locally known as Tropical Storm Kristine, has displaced and affected over 5.7 million people in the Philippines, according to the latest situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

SEVERE Tropical Storm Kristine may have exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but has affected millions of Filipinos.

Some 5,784,298 individuals of 1,415,438 families across 8,895 villages were affected by the storm.

Of the said number, 91,189 families or 382,154 persons were served inside 7,484 evacuation centers and 48,250 families or 178,742 persons were served outside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said that they received reports of 79 deaths, 33 injured and 26 missing.

Sources: Republic Asia Media

www.shafaqna.com