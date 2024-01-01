CNN: China Opens Ticket Sales for 2025 Space Tourism Flights

Shafaqna English- China has begun selling tickets for commercial space tourism flights through a high-profile live-stream event, led by the state-backed company CAS Space. The goal is to commence suborbital flights by 2025, offering participants a few minutes of weightlessness and a view of Earth from about 100 kilometers up, at the Kármán line, which defines the boundary of outer space. According to CNN, ticket prices are set between 2 and 3 million yuan (about $287,000 to $430,000), making it comparable to the suborbital experiences offered by companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic in the U.S..

CAS Space aims to use a vertical-launch rocket, similar in design to Blue Origin’s New Shepard, which would carry passengers in a capsule equipped with large windows for optimal views. This initiative is part of China’s broader push to develop a competitive space tourism industry, which has rapidly expanded since China’s private space sector opened in 2015. Though the United States has been a pioneer, China hopes to attract a portion of the emerging market in the next decade, supported by rapid advancements in space technology and private sector participation.

