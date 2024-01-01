English
International Shia News Agency
Iraqi News: Italy-UNDP support reintegration of returnees from Al-Hol Camp

Shafaqna English- Italy and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) signed a three million euro agreement to facilitate the sustainable reintegration of Iraqi returnees from the Al-Hol Camp in northeast Syria.

Several humanitarian and security issues confront these returnees, many of whom have resided in closed camps and detention centers. These issues include trauma and violent exposure, as well as a lack of access to essential services like healthcare and education.

By concentrating on their reintegration, this initiative will meet the short-term and long-term requirements of these vulnerable returnees, according to a statement released by the UNDP.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

