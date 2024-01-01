eTN: Zanzibar Embraces Halal Tourism to Attract Muslim Visitors

Shafaqna English- Zanzibar is making significant progress in tourism by promoting halal-friendly accommodations and services to attract Muslim visitors from around the globe. This initiative includes offering hotels with alcohol-free zones, halal-certified dining options, gender-segregated swimming pools, and prayer facilities. These efforts aim to create an inclusive experience that respects Islamic customs and lifestyle preferences, according to eTurboNews.

This approach aligns with Zanzibar’s cultural heritage, particularly its Swahili and Arab influences. The island’s government hopes that this will distinguish Zanzibar as a culturally immersive and inclusive tourism destination within Africa.

President Hussein Mwinyi emphasized the island’s commitment to sustainable and culturally respectful tourism. He highlighted that visitors will have the opportunity to explore Zanzibar’s natural beauty, historical sites, and welcoming communities. This strategy was shared ahead of the Zanzibar Tourism and Investment Show, where government officials and industry stakeholders aimed to connect with international investors and tour operators.

According to President Mwinyi, this broader vision seeks to make Zanzibar a top choice for travelers of diverse backgrounds, supporting local economic growth and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Source: eTurboNews

