International Shia News Agency
OCHA: Taliban interference puts aid workers in Afghanistan at risk

Shafaqna English- The Taliban’s interference in humanitarian aid distribution has become a serious concern for the Afghan people.

Many donors worry that aid may end up in the hands of terrorist groups due to Taliban control.
Recently, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concerns over Taliban interference in humanitarian activities, reporting 173 incidents in September 2024 alone, with the Taliban responsible for 98% of these cases. This interference led to the suspension of 83 projects.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

