Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Pre-marital Relation”.
Question: I had sex with my wife before we contracted marriage? Is my marriage valid? What is my towards Allah?
Answer: Your marriage is in order and you should perform Tawbah for the sin you have committed.
Related Fatwa
Question 1: Is it permissible for a boy and a girl to make friendship with each other in order to know each other before marriage.
Answer: It is not allowed.
Question 2: Is pre-marital relation permissible between a boy and a girl?
Answer: It is not permissible under any circumstances.
