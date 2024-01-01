English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious Questions

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Pre-marital Relation”

0

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas about “Pre-marital Relation”.

Question & Answer

Question: I had sex with my wife before we contracted marriage? Is my marriage valid? What is my towards Allah?

Answer: Your marriage is in order and you should perform Tawbah for the sin you have committed.

Related Fatwa

Question 1: Is it permissible for a boy and a girl to make friendship with each other in order to know each other before marriage.

Answer: It is not allowed.

Question 2: Is pre-marital relation permissible between a boy and a girl?

Answer: It is not permissible under any circumstances.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Perfume”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Palmistry”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Permanent Marriage”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Prostration”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Pictures”

parniani

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Fatwas About “Purity”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.