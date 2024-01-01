Pope appeals for prayer for world peace

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis has appealed for all people to pray for peace in the world.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope prayed that the escalation in violence may stop and that respect for the sacredness of human life become top priority. He pointed out that every day we see that the first hit is the civilian population, the so many innocent victims as seen in the terrible images of children who are slaughtered daily.

Pope Francis appeals for prayers for peace and for an end to the escalation of violence in Ukraine, Palestine and Lebanon.

He also recalled that in the coming week an International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent will open in Geneva on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions.

He expressed his hopes that this event will “awaken consciences so that, during armed conflicts, the life and dignity of persons and peoples, as well as the integrity of civilian structures and places of worship are respected in accordance with international humanitarian law.” He remarked how sad it is to see how hospitals and schools are destroyed in war.

Source: Vatican News

