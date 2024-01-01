English
Saudi Heritage Commission: 500 new sites registrate in urban heritage register

Shafaqna English- The Saudi Arabia Heritage Commission has announced the registration and classification of 500 new sites in the urban heritage register, increasing the total to 4,540 registered diverse urban heritage sites across the country.

The newly registered sites are distributed across several regions, with Riyadh leading with 413 sites, followed by Mecca with 39, Al-Baha with 25, and smaller numbers in Hail (6), Jazan (5), Aseer (4), and two sites each in the Eastern, Najran, and Al-Jouf regions. Additionally, Tabuk and Qassim regions each registered one site.

The Heritage Commission has reiterated its commitment to preserving the Kingdom’s historical and cultural heritage through continuous documentation and exploration of archaeological sites.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

