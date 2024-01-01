English
Real Madrid, La Liga slam racist abuse of Barcelona’s young star

Shafaqna English- Real Madrid and the Spanish league have strongly slammed racist abuse of Barcelona football player, Lamine Yamal, during Saturday’s “El Clasico”.

Madrid said on Sunday it “has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken.”

The league said it was going to formally denounce the “intolerable racist” insults and gestures against Barcelona players at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The league said it “strongly condemns these events” and “remains firm in its commitment to eradicate any type of racist behaviour and hatred inside and outside stadiums. There is no place for this scourge in sport.”

Source:TRTWORLD

