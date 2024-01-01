English
Shafaq News: Calls to halt Iraq’s plan to reintegrate al-Hol camp families are intensifying

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s initiative to reintegrate families from the al-Hol camp in Syria has drawn sharp criticism, with detractors labeling these families as “the biggest ticking time bomb in the Middle East.”

As the Iraqi government pushes forward with what it describes as the “largest social integration operation,” calls to halt the program are intensifying, reflecting deep concerns about the potential rise of a new generation of extremists amid a backdrop of ongoing security challenges.

Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria houses tens of thousands of wives, children, and suspected supporters of Daesh fighters. Iraq, seeking to mitigate the threat of cross-border extremism, has expressed its intention to close the camp and repatriate its citizens.

