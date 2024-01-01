English
Oxfam: Carbon emissions of world’s richest 1% increase hunger-poverty

Shafaqna English- The world’s richest 1% are driving global hunger, poverty, and excess deaths with their high carbon emissions, a new report from Oxfam found.

Owing to luxury yachts, private jets and investments in polluting industries, the consumption of the world’s wealthiest people is also making it increasingly difficult to limit global heating to 1.5C.

If everyone on Earth emitted planet-warming gases at the same rate as the average billionaire, the remaining carbon budget to stay within 1.5C would be gone in less than two days, the Oxfam analysis said, rather than current estimates of four years if carbon emissions remain as they are today.

Sources: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

