UN Chief warns of disappearing women’s rights worldwide

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that generational achievements in women’s rights worldwide are stalling.

In a new report, Guterres highlighted the impact of rising violence and conflicts globally, stating that progress women have made over generations is now at risk.

Referring to the UN Security Council’s Resolution of October 31, 2000, which calls for equal participation of women in peace negotiations, Guterres noted that the world is far from meeting this goal.

Sources: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

