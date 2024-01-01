English
EU’s representation: Every two hours, a mother dies in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The European Union’s representation in Afghanistan expressed concern over the increasing maternal mortality, stating that every two hours, a mother loses her life due to pregnancy and childbirth-related factors.

Afghanistan under Taliban rule has transformed into a battleground for the deaths of women and children.

The acute malnutrition crisis and rising mortality rates among mothers, children, and newborns claim numerous victims daily.

According to this body, primary healthcare services are accessible to only 10% of women in Afghanistan, and maternal, child, and infant mortality rates rank among the highest in the world.

The EU also noted that Afghanistan faces a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, which account for nearly 50% of deaths in the country, with women making up half of these casualties. Limited financial resources, a shortage of trained healthcare professionals, and pressure on Afghanistan’s healthcare system have adversely affected access to and the quality of services.

Sources: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

