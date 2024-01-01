English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

WFP calls for full Sudan access to tackle famine

0

Shafaqna English- The World Food Programme called for all sides in Sudan’s conflict to allow unrestricted access as the nation teeters on the brink of famine.

Sudan has been gripped by war since April 2023 between the regular armed forces led by the country’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and resulted in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Sources: Daily Sabah

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s official condemns attacks against civilians in Al-Jazirah State in Sudan

leila yazdani

Save the Children: Sudanese children show physical signs of starvation

leila yazdani

OCHA: Over 1 million people affected by flooding in South Sudan

leila yazdani

UN: Nearly 3 million fled Sudan after spiralling bloodshed

leila yazdani

UN’s Food Agency Chief: 2024 the year famine returned to world

leila yazdani

Sudan: At least 23 people killed in air strike in Khartoum

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.