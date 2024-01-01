WFP calls for full Sudan access to tackle famine

Shafaqna English- The World Food Programme called for all sides in Sudan’s conflict to allow unrestricted access as the nation teeters on the brink of famine.

Sudan has been gripped by war since April 2023 between the regular armed forces led by the country’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and resulted in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

